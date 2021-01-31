DPH Warns Vaccine Appointments May Be Canceled Due to Upcoming Winter Storm

The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) is urging residents scheduled to get the COVID-19 vaccine to contact their provider to check on the status of their appointments.

This comes as vaccine providers across the state may be forced to cancel vaccine appointments scheduled for Monday, Feb. 1 and possibly Tuesday, Feb. 2, according to DPH officials.

DPH said they reached out to all vaccine providers on Sunday instructing them to contact all individuals whose appointments will be canceled so they can assist with rescheduling appointments.

People with vaccination appointments who have not already been contacted to cancel and reschedule their appointments are being urged to contact their provider directly to check on the status of their appointment, DPH said.

DPH officials also said that Monday's storm could impact deliveries and distribution of the vaccine. However, officials say the state is making every effort to facilitate the transport of the vaccine to avoid further disruption to appointments scheduled this week.

The DPH said that the governor's order limiting tractor-trailer traffic on the state's limited access highways will allow for the delivery of vaccine shipments and all other emergency equipment.