Easter Gatherings Could Look Different For CT Residents This Year

Issuing an Easter guidance, the CDC said fully vaccinated people can gather inside with other vaccinated people, without wearing masks. The guidance allows for a more festive holiday than Christmas or Thanksgiving.

Still, some families are playing it safe.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Outdoors, on a beautiful day at Sleeping Giant State Park, the Hartmann family gathered Saturday, to color Easter eggs.

“So, this is the first real event we’ve done except for maybe the family unit for Christmas,” said Luci Hartmann.

Normally on Easter weekend, this family said it would gather at its Staten Island, New York home. However, things still aren’t normal.

Instead, they traveled to Hamden to spend part of the holiday weekend with their daughter Sam, a Quinnipiac University student who is following school recommendations.

“A lot of what the school is recommending is just staying in a close family unit. Staying as safe as possible so that we can finish this semester,” said Sam Hartmann.

Making the trip was Sam’s fully vaccinated grandfather, who has missed moments like this.

“You have your heart where the other people are but you don’t have the physical presence,” said Tony Coscia.

According to the CDC, unvaccinated people like Sam are encouraged to wear masks and socially distance this holiday. They’re also encouraged only to celebrate with people they live with.

So, the outdoor Easter gathering made sense for this family which hasn’t been all together for a very long time.

“Since we couldn’t be together [Sunday], we kind of got together today,” added Luci Hartmann.

For other families preparing for Easter Sunday, a reminder, Churches are open but masks are required and social distance guidelines must be followed. Also, indoor residential gatherings are capped at 25 people.