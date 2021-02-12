Eligible CT Residents Can Now Make Appointments to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine at Certain Pharmacies

Certain CVS Health pharmacies opened their doors for COVID-19 vaccine administration in Connecticut on Friday.

There are 13 pharmacies across Connecticut offering the vaccine and all of their appointments were fully booked as of Friday.

More than two dozen Connecticut pharmacies, including certain Walgreens and CVS locations, are now offering the vaccine to people in phase 1b, including those over the age of 65.

The pharmacies all require appointments. To make an appointment through CVS, click here.

Below are the CVS locations offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments:

Bridgeport

Bristol

Colchester

Coventry

Guilford

Hamden

New Britain

Putnam

Uncasville

Waterbury

Waterford

Windsor Locks

Winsted

The Department of Public Health said it instructs providers to make every effort to use all of their vaccine allocations within a week of receiving them and to administer any remaining doses from an open vial at the end of the day to eligible individuals.

Officials from the Connecticut Department of Public Health said there is a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine and people are having difficulty finding appointments through VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System, and the Vaccine Appointment Assist Line because in many locations, appointment slots are full.

The state Department of Health is urging people to be patient and said it might take some time for people to find an available appointment, but they are adding more providers each week, particularly with CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.

Around 360,000 people 65 and up are eligible, according to the state.

Thursday was the first day that Connecticut residents between the ages of 65 and 74 became eligible for a coronavirus vaccine. This is what you need to know if you are booking an appointment for yourself or someone else.

Who Can Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

Note: To get a vaccine in Connecticut, you must either live or work in the state. If you typically visit a provider here but do not live or work in Connecticut, you are not eligible and must get vaccinated in your home state.

New study finds wearing a surgical mask under a cloth mask can reduce COVID-19 transmission by 95 percent.

What Coronavirus Vaccines is Connecticut Getting?

Pfizer For CT residents 16 and up. The recommended time between doses: 21 days

Moderna For CT residents 18 and up The recommended time between doses: 28 days



How to Get an Appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

By phone: Call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for scheduling at select sites.

Online: Schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System.

Fill out the form to let the Department of Public health know you are interested in creating an account in VAMS. If you are currently eligible to receive the vaccine then you should receive an email from VAMS to complete your registration within 12 hours. Click here to create an account. Check for an email from no-reply@mail.vams.cdc.gov. Click on the link in the email and create your account. You will be prompted to retrieve a code that will be emailed to you. You will need to create a password and store it in a safe place. If you forgot your password, the "forgot password" link on the login page can only be used if you have created a password as part of your VAMS registration. Complete your VAMS registration. The first question that will be asked in VAMS is “Have you already registered as a vaccine recipient with VAMS?” The answer to this question is “No.”

Questions with a red asterisk are mandatory.

Insurance information does not need to be entered.

You will be prompted to share some additional information about yourself.

In order for VAMS to recognize your option chosen for race, click on your choice in the box on the left and click the right-pointing arrow to move your choice to the box on the right. Use your zip code to search for clinics near you in VAMS. The system will automatically search for clinics within a 10-mile radius of your zip code, but you may choose up to 100 miles from the dropdown menu, which might provide more clinic locations in your search results.

You might need to check multiple clinic locations to find an available appointment. Find a slot that works for you, and book your appointment.

A mass vaccination site opening in New Britain is part of a plan to help make vaccine distribution more equitable.

Schedule a COVID-19 Vaccine Through a Pharmacy

Connecticut residents 65 and up are now eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine and local pharamcies are getting ready for expanding the service.

Schedule a COVID-19 Vaccine Through Your Provider

Several providers in the state, like local health clinics, and health districts schedule through VAMS, including:

Bristol Health. Vaccines are being administered in the Hughes Auditorium inside of Bristol Hospital at 41 Brewster Road in Bristol.

Griffin Health, If you have questions about vaccination, testing, and assistance with VAMS, call 203-204-1053.

Nuvance Health, Call Nuvance Health’s Community Hotline with questions about vaccines at 1-888-667-9262.

Trinity Health of New England Schedule an appointment yourself using a valid email address via the VAMS Online Enrollment Portal or through MyCare Registration Appointments are currently available only at the Prospect location at 166 Waterbury Road, Suite 300 MyCare scheduling is only available for current Trinity Health Of New England Medical Group patients



Providers With Their Own Vaccine Scheduling Systems

Nursing home advocates say with COVID-19 vaccinations being given statewide now, that should lead to relaxed visitation restrictions for families.

Cities and Towns Helping With COVID-19 Vaccine Sign-ups

In addition to signing up through VAMS, the state vaccine line, a provider and pharmacy, some cities and towns have additional sign-up methods or phone lines to call for help.

How to Get a Ride to a COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment

Check you local community to see if there is a service in your town.

The Estuary Transit District’s Complimentary COVID Vaccination Transportation provides free accessible transportation to COVID test sites in the district 7 days per week, according to the town of East Haddam website. Trips must begin in Clinton, Chester, Essex, East Haddam, Deep River, Haddam, Killingworth, Lyme, Madison, Old Lyme, Old Saybrook and Westbrook and may be to any vaccination site in those towns, Guilford or Middletown. This includes drive-through vaccination sites. Any resident regardless of age or ability is eligible, and up to four people may travel together. Trips must be booked at least one day in advance by calling Curtin Transportation at 860-443-1655 between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Wheelchair accessible vehicles are available upon request. Face coverings are required when riding. Wait and return service will be provided. Click here for more information.

Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center: Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center serves seniors ages 60 and up, residing in Mystic, Stonington and North Stonington. To enroll Call for an enrollment form or email a request to barbara@thepnc.org Send back completed enrollment forms The Transportation Coordinator will call you for a pre-enrollment interview Schedule after enrollment: Call (860) 599 - 3285 ext. 108 at least 48 hours prior (2 days)



Who Is Next for a COVID-19 Vaccine in CT?

These groups are not yet eligible, but will be next.