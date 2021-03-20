Eligible New Haven Residents Urged to Get COVID Vaccine Today Due to Extras in 1 Location

City officials are prompting eligible New Haven residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine since they have extras in one location on Saturday and no appointment is needed.

New Haven City Alderman Darryl Brackeen Jr. said there are 400 extra vaccines at Hill Regional Career High School.

URGENT New Haven, CT!! 400 extra vaccines at Hill Regional Career High school. So new haveners that are 45+ can walk now until 4pm! (No appointments needed) #GetVaccinated pic.twitter.com/46Y7xqdeMY — Darryl Brackeen Jr. (@dbrackeen) March 20, 2021

Any New Haven residents that are 45 years or older can walk in and get the vaccine until 4 p.m., he said. No appointments are needed.

Who Can Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

The state started the vaccine rollout in mid-December by vaccinating healthcare personnel, long-term care facility residents and medical first responders.

As of mid-January, Connecticut residents 75 and older have been able to sign up for an appointment and get a vaccine.

Connecticut residents 55 and older can sign up and get an appointment.

Pre-K-12 Teachers, paraprofessionals, custodial staff, food service providers, school bus drivers and childcare providers as well as in-school administrative staff. This group does not include individuals who are not required to work on-site in a school. Note: Pre-K-12 school staff and teachers, and professional child care providers will be eligible for the vaccine.

People 45 to 55

April 5: People 16 and older

Note:To get a vaccine in Connecticut, you must either live or work in the state. If you typically visit a provider here but do not live or work in Connecticut, you are not eligible and must get vaccinated in your home state.