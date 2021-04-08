FEMA Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Unit Heads to New Haven Today

The mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is coming to New Haven Thursday.

This comes a week after the mobile clinic made its Connecticut debut in Bridgeport.

In the latest response to COVID-19, city, state and federal officials gathered at Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport to launch a large-scale mobile vaccination program aimed at reaching Connecticut’s most underserved communities.

The 1 p.m. news conference will be held at the mobile unit site on the New Haven Green.

Mayor Justin Elicker, Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Health Director Maritza Bond and several healthcare officials are scheduled to take part in the news conference this afternoon.

According to FEMA, the trailer will travel through 17 communities in Connecticut over 60 days.

Who Can Get an Appointment at the FEMA Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Unit in New Haven

This vaccination site will be for New Haven residents only and those looking to get vaccinated will have to schedule an appointment by calling Griffin Hospital at 855-691-6369 or visiting www.griffinhealth.org/newhaven.

The site will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday, April 9.

The state's website says all FEMA Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic locations will offer the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine.

Click here to see when the mobile unit.