FEMA COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Unit to Make Debut in Bridgeport Today

A new mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is set to make its national debut in Bridgeport on Monday.

The mobile clinic is equipped to give out 250 vaccinations a day. Hartford Health, Trinity Health, Griffin Health and UConn Health will be administering the doses at sites across the state, it was previously announced.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The trailer will start first in Bridgeport at the Beardsley Zoo before making its way around the state.

Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available since it's just a single dose and there is no need for people to make another appointment.

According to FEMA, the trailer will travel through 17 communities in Connecticut over 60 days and can handle 250 shots per day.

“The partnership with FEMA and the federal government has been exceptional, providing support to our state during this critical time as we continue to move as fast as possible to vaccinate as many residents as we can,” said Gov. Ned Lamont in a statement. “This first-in-the-nation Mobile Vaccination Unit is a vital tool in our toolbox to reach communities across Connecticut which have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to take every step possible, working with our network of vaccine providers, and with the support of our Congressional Delegation to ensure our distribution is equitable and touching every corner of our state.”