The FEMA mobile COVID-19 vaccination van is in Meriden this weekend and is available for walk-up appointments.

City officials said anyone who is 16 or older is eligible to come and get their Pfizer vaccine from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Walk-ups are welcome.

Connecticut could be able to utilize a new mobile vaccine trailer from FEMA that could give out 250 vaccinations a day.

The van is parked at 13 Orange Street, they added.

Any minor must be accompanied by an adult.