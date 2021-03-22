Free Transportation to COVID-19 Vaccine Centers Available for Residents of New London County

Help is on the way for residents of New London county who are trying to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but have no transportation to get to a clinic.

Starting on Monday, Ledge Light and Uncas Health Districts, along with partner agencies, will distribute free bus passes to those who are struggling with transportation.

The buses will be running hourly from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Southeast Area Transit District (SEAT) has created a new fixed bus route between Norwich and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation to provide direct access to the vaccine center at the Rainmaker Vaccination Site at Foxwoods.

A new mass vaccination clinic opened Monday at Foxwoods.

Some people are just thankful to be able to receive the extra layer of protection.

"I went through COVID, I would not want to go through that again. I know people who have been hospitalized, and spent months on ventilators, and let me tell you this, this is a lot better than all of that," said Yolanda Negron, of Willimantic.

For more information on how to get a bus pass, you can contact:

Stephen Mansfield at Ledge Light Health District at (860) 448-4882 ext. 1307

Patrick McCormack at Uncas Health District at (860) 823-1189 ext. 112

Michael Carroll at SEAT at (860) 886-2631

Who Can Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

The state started the vaccine rollout in mid-December by vaccinating healthcare personnel, long-term care facility residents and medical first responders.

As of mid-January, Connecticut residents 75 and older have been able to sign up for an appointment and get a vaccine.

Connecticut residents 55 and older can sign up and get an appointment.

Pre-K-12 Teachers, paraprofessionals, custodial staff, food service providers, school bus drivers and childcare providers as well as in-school administrative staff. This group does not include individuals who are not required to work on-site in a school. Note: Pre-K-12 school staff and teachers, and professional child care providers will be eligible for the vaccine.

People 45 to 55

April 5: People 16 and older

Note:To get a vaccine in Connecticut, you must either live or work in the state. If you typically visit a provider here but do not live or work in Connecticut, you are not eligible and must get vaccinated in your home state.