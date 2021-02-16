Gov. Lamont to Get First COVID-19 Vaccine This Morning

Governor Ned Lamont is scheduled to get his first COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday morning.

State officials said Lamont is getting his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic at the First Cathedral Church in Bloomfield. He is scheduled to get it around 9:45 a.m.

Lamont, who is 67 years old, became eligible to receive the vaccine last week when the state expanded Phase 1b of the vaccination program. Phase 1b now includes residents aged 65 to 74.

NBC CT went to one local mass vaccination clinic to see how the first day went of eligibility for residents 65 and older.

Other people joining Lamont include Conn. Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Robinson, State Treasurer Shawn Wooden, State Representative Bobby Gibson and President and CEO of Trinity Health of New England Dr. Reginald J. Eadie, state officials said.

