Gov. Lamont to Visit Stamford COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Gov. Ned Lamont will visit a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Stamford Friday afternoon.

The clinic is part of the No Barriers program, created by the city and Stamford Health to provide vaccinations to the minority community, undocumented residents, and non-English speaking residents.

The governor will be joined by Stamford Mayor David Martin and Stamford Health predident and CEO Kathleen Silard.

The event is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and you can watch it live in this article when it happens.

