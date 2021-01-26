How to Register for COVID-19 Vaccines

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state is “racing to get as many people vaccinated” for COVID-19 as quickly possible “ahead of what could be this super-contagious strain.”

The state is currently in phase 1b of the vaccine rollout and Connecticut residents who are 75 years and older are now eligible to be vaccinated against the virus.

On Monday, Lamont said that Connecticut is working to make sure people know how to get access to vaccines.

United Way has added staff to take calls, the state has created partnerships with senior centers to make it easier for residents 75 and up to learn how to get vaccinated, which could include making a call for an appointment or registering seniors in the online VAMS service, the vaccine management system, the governor said.

Lamont said the state is also working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make it easier to access VAMS, the online system that some have had difficulty using.

Find the Closest COVID-19 Vaccination Site

The state has also launched a map that allows people to type in a zip code and find the closest access to vaccinations and how to sign up.

Schedule By Phone

Find a COVID-19 vaccine site with phone scheduling here.

You could also call the COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Assistance Line, 877-918-2224, Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Because of high volume, hold times may vary.

Schedule Online Through Vaccine Management System (VAMS)

If you are making an appointment at a site that uses the Vaccination Administration Management System, or VAMS, you can find more information about how to use VAMS here.

This Is Who Is Eligible for the Coronavirus Vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 1a

Healthcare Personnel: All paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients of infectious materials. Healthcare personnel should contact their employer coordinator, who has been designated to ensure access to the vaccine. Vaccine administration for healthcare workers will be available at hospitals, outpatient clinics and local health departments.

All paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients of infectious materials. Healthcare personnel should contact their employer coordinator, who has been designated to ensure access to the vaccine. Vaccine administration for healthcare workers will be available at hospitals, outpatient clinics and local health departments. Long-Term Care Facility Residents : Adults who reside in facilities that provide a range of services, including medical and personal care, to persons who are unable to live independently. Residents of long-term care facilities should ask facility leadership about reviewing vaccine. All vaccine clinics in long-term care facilities will be administered by CVS and Walgreens.

: Adults who reside in facilities that provide a range of services, including medical and personal care, to persons who are unable to live independently. Residents of long-term care facilities should ask facility leadership about reviewing vaccine. All vaccine clinics in long-term care facilities will be administered by CVS and Walgreens. Medical First Responders: High risk of exposure to COVID-19 through their response to medical emergencies such as Emergency Medical Technicians, Police, and Fire.

COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 1b

If you are 75 years of age or older, you qualify for Phase 1b, and are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. If you have already heard from your medical provider about receiving the vaccine, you do not need to do anything else. If you have not, several scheduling options are available to you.

You are urged not to reach out to your doctor or medical provider about the vaccine if they have not contacted you.

The governor on Tuesday laid out a tiered approach for appointments for phase 1b of vaccine administration.

Who Will Be Eligible Next for COVID-19 Vaccines?

More People in Phase 1b

Congregate settings will be phased in throughout Phase 1b. Congregate settings include: Individuals and staff in halfway homes In-patient mental health facilities Corrections facilities Homeless shelters Domestic violence shelters Substance use and residential treatment facilities along with others. Note: Vaccination programs for congregate settings will be coordinated by state and local health . These facilities are either licensed by or otherwise formally affiliated with the State of Connecticut and are administered by a private non-profit or other formal entity.

Individuals between the ages of 65 and 74, likely in February

Frontline essential workers, likely in March: (this final definition is forthcoming, but is likely to include healthcare personnel not included in Phase 1a, first responders, agricultural workers, including farmworkers, food service and restaurants, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store and pharmacy workers, public transit workers, food banks and meal delivery services for the elderly, education and child-care workers, solid waste and wastewater workers, inspectors working on-site in the above locations, and frontline public and social services.)

Individuals with an underlying medical condition with increased risk for severe illness*

Congregate Setting Residents Not included in Phase 1b:

Supported apartments

Foster or family settings

College dormitories

Boarding schools

Phase 1c

Updated information will be coming soon

Future Phases

Future phases are expected in summer and fall.

The state website says COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to eligible members of the general public starting this summer. At that time you should expect to have access to the vaccine at the same locations where you would normally get vaccinated: pharmacies, doctors offices, community health clinics, local health clinics, as well as through other providers.