Governor Lamont to Encourage CT Residents to Get COVID-19 Booster Shots

Gov. Ned Lamont will be holding a news conference this morning to encourage Connecticut residents to receive COVID-19 booster vaccinations.

COVID-19 vaccines are available for anyone 5 years old and up. Booster shots have been available for some adults.

The news conference comes a day before an influential panel that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in setting vaccination recommendations for U.S. doctors and the general public meets to discuss expanding the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all adults.

That could make the shots available as early as this weekend.

Some cities and states already allow all adults to get boosters of Pfizer's vaccine, but it is not yet official U.S. policy.

According to the existing official policy, anyone 18 years old and up who received Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is eligible for a booster if it has been at least two months since you received the one-shot vaccine.

People who received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna two-shot vaccine have been eligible for a booster if they are received their vaccine series at least six months ago and fit into one of these categories:

65 years or older

18 or older and live in long-term care settings

18 or older and have underlying medical conditions

18 or older and work or live in high-risk settings

Lamont will hold a 10:30 a.m. news conference at Rockville General Hospital in Vernon with Dr. Manisha Juthani, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health; Deborah Weymouth, CEO of the Eastern Connecticut Health Network; and other state and local officials.