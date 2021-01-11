Governor, State Officials Warn of COVID-19 Vaccination Scams

The governor and other state officials are issuing a warning to residents to be cautious of possible COVID-19 vaccine scams.

Gov. Ned Lamont said that as the COVID-19 vaccine continues to become available to more people, you should be aware of potential scams related to the vaccine and be on the lookout for certain warning signs that can help them avoid being scammed.

“This is a crucial time for Connecticut’s response efforts and I am happy that we are among the states leading the nation in our vaccination efforts,” Lamont said in a statement. “But I know where there is success, scams can follow, and we can’t let bad actors interfere with our efforts to ensure our residents are healthy, and we bounce back from this pandemic strong. I encourage anyone who see suspicious behavior or signs of a scam to report it.”

What You Need to Know:

No one from a legitimate vaccine distribution site will ever ask for your Social Security number or bank information in order to receive a vaccine.

Nobody will ever need to pay to get early access to the vaccine. While patients might be asked to provide health insurance information when they receive the vaccine, health insurance is not required to receive it. Patients will never be asked to pay to put their name on a list to receive the vaccine.

Internet scammers might post as legitimate businesses or organizations related to the distribution of the vaccine in an effort to steal personal or financial information. People should ensure that emails related to the vaccine are coming from legitimate sources before clicking links or opening attachments. When providing personal information, double-check the URL to ensure its legitimacy.

There are a limited number of federally approved vaccines and treatments. People should be aware of anyone offering a “miracle cure,” treatment, or medication that claims to prevent the virus and is not one of the federally approved vaccines.



What to Do If You Spot a Scam:

If you become aware of a vaccine-related scam or believes you might be the victim of a scam, file a complaint with state and local authorities:

Suspected fraud or business-related scams can be reported to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection by visiting ct.gov/DCP or sending an email to dcp.complaints@ct.gov.

Suspicious activities related to vaccine distribution practices or concerns for public health can be reported to local law enforcement or local public health officials.

Attorney General William Tong said scammers are “out there looking to profit off our anticipation and anxiety. There is no miracle cure, and you cannot pay to jump the line. Make sure you are getting information directly from reputable sources, including your employer, your medical provider or the state’s ct.gov/covidvaccine site.”

Connecticut Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull said the Department of Consumer Protection is reminding the public to be vigilant and to take steps to protect themselves from both scams and COVID-19.

For the most up-to-date information about where, when, and how to receive the vaccine in Connecticut, visit the state’s website at ct.gov/covidvaccine.

General information about the vaccine is available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19.

The 2-1-1 information hotline is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to answer questions.