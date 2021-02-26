Governor to Meet With Bridgeport Clergy, Encourage People to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Gov. Ned Lamont will be in Bridgeport Friday to meet with clergy and encourage residents to get coronavirus vaccines.

So far, healthcare personnel, medical first responders, residents and staff of long-term care facilities and people who are 65 and over are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Connecticut.

On Monday, educators and childcare providers and Connecticut residents and employees between 55 and 64 will be eligible for the vaccine in Connecticut.

Eligible educators and childcare providers include pre-K through grade 12 teachers, paraprofessionals, custodial staff, food service providers, school bus drivers and childcare providers as well as in-school administrative staff.

This does not include individuals who are not required to work on-site in a school.

Lamont will take part in a news conference at 10:30 a.m. and several people are expected to take part, including Carl McCluster, the senior pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church; William McCullough, pastor at Russell Temple CME Church; Brenda Barnes, pastor at Faith Gospel Assembly Church; Yolanda Hernandez, pastor at Iglesias de Dios; Thomas R. Barnes, elder at Faith Gospel Assembly Church; Bishop Hector Hernandez, senior pastor at Iglesias de Dios; Bishop John P. Diamond, pastor at Cathedral of Faith; Sharon Magapu, pastor at Bethel International Ministries; Dr. Moises Mercedes, pastor at Prince of Peace Church; and Bill Hoey, vice president of Mission Integration, Hartford HealthCare Fairfield Region.

The news conference will be at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport. St. Vincent’s plans to live stream the event on their Facebook page.