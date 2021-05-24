Griffin Health Says Bills for COVID Vaccine Were Sent in Error

Some people who received a COVID-19 vaccination at a Griffin Hospital’s community outreach vaccination clinic were incorrectly billed for the immunization and patients are being notified that the bills were sent in error, according to a social media post from Griffin Health.

Griffin Health learned of the coding error on Friday and staff from Griffin’s Business Services have been calling people who received a bill in error to let them know they are not responsible for the charge, the post says.

A letter will also be mailed.

Griffin Health said it will refund anyone who made a payment on the bill sent in error.