coronavirus vaccine

Griffin Health Says Bills for COVID Vaccine Were Sent in Error

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Some people who received a COVID-19 vaccination at a Griffin Hospital’s community outreach vaccination clinic were incorrectly billed for the immunization and patients are being notified that the bills were sent in error, according to a social media post from Griffin Health.

Griffin Health learned of the coding error on Friday and staff from Griffin’s Business Services have been calling people who received a bill in error to let them know they are not responsible for the charge, the post says.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A letter will also be mailed.

Griffin Health said it will refund anyone who made a payment on the bill sent in error.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

texting 41 mins ago

Listen Up! How You Use Punctuation in Texts? It Matters. A Lot.

murals 2 hours ago

Activists Fight to Preserve Street Art Made in the Wake of George Floyd's Death

Mask Mandates May 21

[LX-NATL] Fauci Explains Why the CDC’s Mask Messaging Was Flawed, But Also Right

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccineGriffin Health
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us