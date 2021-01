First responders in Hartford will begin receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations Friday morning.

Among the first to receive them will be Harford Fire Chief Reginald Freeman and Police Chief Jason Thody.

The event will take place at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will be on hand and will be joined by Connecticut senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy who will stress the importance of getting vaccinated.