hartford healthcare

Hartford HealthCare Opens 3 More COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in Conn. Today

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hartford HealthCare is opening three new mega-vaccination clinics in Connecticut on Monday.

The effort is a part of the health care systems plan to get more shots into arms and expand access to doses for eligible patients.

Who Can Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

The three new locations include Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Sacred Heart University in Fairfield and Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Mass COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic to Open at Foxwoods Monday
Data has shown the people who meet the standard for obesity are at greater risk for severe complications from COVID-19. As a result, some states are using BMI, or body mass index, to qualify people for early access to a vaccine. NBC News medical correspondent Dr. John Torres joined LX News to discuss how BMI helps to calculate your risk — and where it falls short.

The health care system has the ability to distribute 35,000 vaccines weekly and if supply were to increase, the system could distribute more than 75,000 vaccines weekly.

Local

Hartford 4 mins ago

UConn Hartford Main Campus Building Closed Today After Equipment Malfunction

first alert weather 57 mins ago

Sunny, Milder Day Today Ahead of Big Warm Up

In rotation would be the Pfizer, Moderna and newly FDA approved Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

To sign up for an appointment, you can call 2-1-1 or head to hartfordhealthcare.org.

How to Get an Appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

By phone: Call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for scheduling at select sites.

Online: Schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System.

  1. Fill out the form to let the Department of Public health know you are interested in creating an account in VAMS. If you are currently eligible to receive the vaccine then you should receive an email from VAMS to complete your registration within 12 hours. Click here to create an account.
  2. Check for an email from no-reply@mail.vams.cdc.gov. Click on the link in the email and create your account. You will be prompted to retrieve a code that will be emailed to you. You will need to create a password and store it in a safe place.
    • If you forgot your password, the "forgot password" link on the login page can only be used if you have created a password as part of your VAMS registration.
  3. Complete your VAMS registration.
    • The first question that will be asked in VAMS is “Have you already registered as a vaccine recipient with VAMS?” The answer to this question is “No.”
    • Questions with a red asterisk are mandatory. 
    • Insurance information does not need to be entered.
    • You will be prompted to share some additional information about yourself.
    • In order for VAMS to recognize your option chosen for race, click on your choice in the box on the left and click the right-pointing arrow to move your choice to the box on the right.
  4. Use your zip code to search for clinics near you in VAMS.
    • The system will automatically search for clinics within a 10-mile radius of your zip code, but you may choose up to 100 miles from the dropdown menu, which might provide more clinic locations in your search results.
    • You might need to check multiple clinic locations to find an available appointment. Find a slot that works for you, and book your appointment.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

hartford healthcarecoronavirus in connecticutcovid-19 vaccines
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us