Hartford Hospital Expects Shipment of Moderna Vaccine by Monday Night

Hartford Hospital says they expect the arrival and distribution of the Moderna COVID vaccine by 9 p.m. on Monday.

Following the arrival of the vaccine, 10 frontline healthcare workers from Hartford Hospital will receive the vaccine, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Moderna's vaccine started shipping Sunday to sites across the nation, with 5.9 million doses scheduled across for delivery this week across the U.S. The first shots of Moderna's vaccine will begin Monday.

The FDA granted Moderna vaccine emergency use authorization at the end of last week.

Moderna's vaccine has been shown to be more than 90% effective and is given in two doses spaced several weeks apart. The vaccine can be stored at temperatures warmer than Pfizer's, allowing it to reach areas that would be more difficult to inoculate with just the Pfizer vaccine.

A press conference is expected to take place Monday night.