Hartford Mayor Joins Public Works Employees in Getting COVID-19 Vaccinations

Hartford vaccinated some employees from the city's Department of Public Works Thursday.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin joined the employees and received his COVID-19 vaccination as well.

Bronin stressed the importance of everyone getting vaccinated to help bring an end to the pandemic.

"You're getting vaccinated not just for you, but for those you love, for those you work with, for your classmates or colleagues, and for your community," Bronin said.