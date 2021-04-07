Hartford Walk-In Clinics May be Affected as State Expects Fewer Johnson & Johnson Vaccines

The state is expecting fewer doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days and some clinics in Hartford may need to run at a reduced volume or switch to a different vaccine.

The City of Hartford Director of Health Liany Arroyo said they have been using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the walk-in clinics for city residents.

The state will receive a much lower number of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines next week after the company reported production problems, and the supply issue could affect clinics.

Due to supply issues, the state is getting significantly less Johnson & Johnson vaccines than anticipated. Last week, Connecticut received almost 54,000 doses and next week, it anticipates getting just 6,400 doses.

Governor Ned Lamont said we were told to anticipate even less in the coming weeks as the supply rebounds.

Arroyo said they will keep running the clinics at a reduced volume or will use another vaccine.

“We can always pivot if we have to. We have access to Moderna and we can work with what we have," Arroyo said.

They are planning on administering 200 doses of the vaccine at today's clinic at the Free Center on New Britain Avenue from 2:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

You must be a Hartford resident to get the vaccine there.