Hartford Yard Goats to Offer Vaccinations to Fans at First Home Games

It’s about more than just baseball for the Hartford Yard Goats.

The Yard Goats announced Wednesday that they are teaming up with Hartford HealthCare to offer vaccinations to ballpark visitors during their first six home games.

It’s an effort to keep the community safe and keep fans in the stands after the coronavirus canceled their season last year.

“A big part of the reason why we’re able to get back to the ballpark is the number of fans getting vaccinations. Like baseball, it’s a numbers game and we want to continue to be part of the solution,” said Hartford Yard Goats president Tim Restall.

The hope is for this to be a home run towards herd immunity.

“There is an opportunity from a spontaneity standpoint that when people show up here they’re feeling good where going to make it as easy as possible to walk around the corner and get the vaccine,” said Jeffrey Flaks, president & CEO of Hartford HealthCare.

If it’s popular, they’ll keep the program going.

At this point, we’re told Moderna vaccines are expected to be on deck. That vaccine is available for those 18-years and older.

Those who get the shot will go home with a Dunkin' gift card and four tickets to a future Goats game.

“We got to work hard with younger people, the so called invincibles, that’s why this promotion is so important,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.

Like in all sports, the players want to win and in this case all parties involved want to defeat this virus.

“This continues to be race. This is a race to get the vaccine safely and efficiently to as many people who chose to get the vaccine,” said Flaks.

“This is your chance to get a double play. Come watch the game and get a vaccine at the same time,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Vaccinations will be available at the ballpark for fans who have tickets to the game.

And for people who aren’t baseball fans or who want to get the shot before they enter this ballpark, Hartford HealthCare says they have covid-19 vaccination appointments and walk up availability at locations all over the city and beyond.