How to Download the State's New Digital Vaccination Card to Your Phone

Connecticut's digital COVID-19 vaccination card program has officially launched and here's how to download it to your phone, tablet or computer.

First, head to the CT Wiz public portal website.

From there, it will take you to the main page where you enter your name, date of birth, gender and you'll choose if you're requesting the records for yourself or if you're a parent or guardian.

After that, you'll put in how you'd like to receive your access code. You can do it through a phone number or an email. Once you enter your phone number or email, hit search and it will send you a verification code.

Enter that code on the website and hit verify.

From there, your immunization records should pop up. At the top right hand side of the website, there is a button that says "download covid-19 records." Click that. It will download a PDF file.

Once you click the PDF file to open it, a list of your COVID-19 vaccines/booster will pop up on the screen with a QR code at the bottom.

If you're doing this on the computer, open up your phone's camera, point it at the QR code and you can download the information to your phone. (For Apple users, it will download to your Wallet.)

For anyone doing this on their phone, you can take a screengrab of the screen that shows your vaccination list and save it in your photos.

It is optional to download the digital health card.