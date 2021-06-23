Hartford

Incentives Announced for Hartford Residents Who Get COVID-19 Vaccine at Upcoming Clinics

NBC Universal, Inc.

The City of Hartford has announced incentives for city residents who get a COVID-19 vaccine at one of its upcoming health department clinics.

The incentives include a $1,000 debit card or one of five separate packs of four season passes to Six Flags.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The first clinic will be on Sunday, June 27 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the soccer field at Cronin Park on Granby Street.

Local

Travelers Championship 1 hour ago

Travelers Championship: What to Know Before You Head to TPC River Highlands

Connecticut state budget 3 hours ago

Highlights of CT State Budget Governor Will Sign This Afternoon

The second clinic will be on Thursday, July 1 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Health Department offices on Coventry Street.

City officials said there may be additional clinics that will be eligible for the incentives depending on the demand.

“But if you’re a Hartford resident, come down to one of these clinics and in addition to protecting yourself, you could get a $1,000 debit card or a pack of season passes to Six Flags.  If you’ve been waiting to get your vaccine, you’re not going to find a better opportunity than this," Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.

The winners will be drawn in early July after the clinics are over.

In order to be eligible for the incentives, Hartford residents must show identification with a Hartford address or a piece of mail with a Hartford address at the clinic.

Anyone who wants a free ride to and from either clinic can schedule one by calling 311.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordcoronavirus vaccineCovid-19 Vaccine
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us