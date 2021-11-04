Kids Ages 5-11 Get COVID-19 Vaccine at UConn Health

UConn Health hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Farmington on Thursday.

They had openings for 50 children Thursday, 50 are available on Friday, and spots for 100 children on Saturday.

Theo Sager, 7, and Felicity Sager, 5, were the first children ages 5 to 11 to get vaccinated at Thursday’s clinic.

“We’ve been super excited, waiting for the first possible moment that we could get them vaccinated,” said Christian Sager, Theo's and Felicity’s dad.

Christian Sager and his wife both worked from home during the pandemic. Now that both kids can get vaccinated, Sager said they will feel more comfortable going back to the office in January.

“We’re ready to stop being so worried and we’re ready to return to a more normal world where both Mom and I can feel safe about decisions we’re making and we can be more free with where they are,” Sager said.

Theo and Felicity said they were both a bit nervous, as were other children we spoke with.

“I felt kind of nervous, but it didn’t really hurt,” said 8-year-old Rishaan Sisodia, from Farmington.

But many of the kids we spoke with said, once fully vaccinated, they’re looking forward to a more normal life.

“I like being immune to viruses and being able to have a lower percentage that I catch it, and if I do, lower symptoms,” said Nicholas Mortensen, a 10-year-old from Simsbury.

“I was thinking that my brother could come and go to Disney World,” said Sisodia.

But not all parents are onboard with getting their kids vaccinated. According to a survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, one-third of parents want to wait and see how the vaccine is working, 27% are eager to get the vaccine ASAP and 30% definitely won’t be vaccinating their children.

For those who are hesitant to get their children vaccinated, doctors at UConn Health recommend that you talk to your child’s pediatrician about it.

“Talk to a provider and your healthcare and just get advice -- professional advice -- questions, concerns, answer them, we're happy to help as well,” said Joanne Boucher, the director of ambulatory operations at UConn Health.

Boucher also said she is hopeful that this vaccine will allow children to return to their normal activities and help to control the spread of the virus in the community.

To make an appointment for your child ages 5-11:

UConn Health – Call 860-679-5589

Yale New Haven Health – Call 833-275-9644

CVS & Walgreens Booking now

Hartford Healthcare Clinic - November 13

Dunkin Donuts Park Clinic in Hartford – November 14

Griffin Health Walk-In Clinics Booking now