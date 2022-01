Gov. Ned Lamont is planning to announce an update to his executive order requiring employees of all long-term care facilities and state hospitals in Connecticut be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The governor has scheduled a virtual news conference for 3 p.m.

Lamont will be joined by the commissioner of the Department of Public Health, Dr. Manisha Juthani, Department of Social Services Commissioner Dr. Diedre Gifford, and hospital and long-term care facility executives.