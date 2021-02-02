Manchester Memorial, Rockville General Cancel All COVID Vaccine Appointments Effective Feb. 4

Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital are canceling all COVID-19 vaccination appointments that were scheduled in VAMS effective February 4, 2021, due to a shortage in supply.

According to the announcement from Eastern Connecticut Health Network, this is a temporary pause in their vaccine clinic operations.

Those who received their first dose of the vaccine at either location and had a prescheduled second dose appointment should still arrive for that appointment.

Those who had scheduled an appointment through VAMS for or after February 4, 2021, can try to reschedule at an alternate location through the website.

ECHN said that those who need a second dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna can be scheduled up to six weeks after the first dose without restarting the series.

Other health systems, including UConn Health and Waterbury Hospital, have also had to cancel appointments due to a vaccine shortage.

"We apologize to those impacted by this cancellation and want to assure you that we are making every effort to receive additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in a timely manner. Please understand this is a temporary delay and we ask for your patience with the process as the demand to receive the vaccine is high," a statement from the health system reads.

For more information and updates, visit the ECHN website here.

Residents of Vernon, Ellington, Somers, Stafford & Tolland and Vernon Senior Center members can call the Vernon Regional Call Center at 860-896-4568.