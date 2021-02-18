Mass COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Opening at Mohegan Sun Tomorrow

A new COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic is set to open Friday at Mohegan Sun, the governor's office announced.

The clinic will be located at Mohegan Sun's Earth Expo & Convention Center and operate on an appointment-only basis. The clinic will be for Connecticut residents only.

Yale New Haven Health will operate the clinic and administer the vaccinations.

The Mohegan Tribe said it values the opportunity to serve as a "hub in Southeastern Connecticut for the state's vaccination efforts."

“The Mohegan Tribe has a long-held philosophy of cooperation and working together with our neighbors, and throughout this pandemic we have practiced those values each and every day,” James Gessner, Chairman of the Mohegan Tribe, said in a statement.

"We are proud to continue to help serve our community, and eager to help Connecticut get as many state residents vaccinated as quickly as possible," Gessner added.

State residents who are eligible for the vaccine can make an appointment by going to Yale New Haven Health's COVID scheduling website and selecting Mohegan Sun. Residents can also call 877-918-2224 seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to make an appointment.

“This latest mass vaccination site shows the coordinated effort our state is making with our tribal partners, and our partners in healthcare,” Governor Lamont said in a statement. “The Mohegan Tribe has taken incredible steps throughout the pandemic to keep its members and residents safe through standing up testing sites, the distribution of PPE, and coordination with the Connecticut Department of Public Health. We will get through this pandemic by working together, especially in vaccine distribution, and that’s exactly what this site represents.”

Currently, residents 65 and older are eligible to be vaccinated under the state's Phase 1b plans.