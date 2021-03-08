Mega COVID-19 Vaccination Center Opens at Foxwoods

Another Connecticut casino is now all-in, in the fight against COVID-19.

Foxwoods Resort and Casino and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation have teamed up with Hartford HealthCare for the creation of a mega vaccination clinic at the casino.

It’s a win, win for folks living in the southeastern part of the state looking to get vaccinated.

“We want to make sure that our access points span the entire state, so every resident is approximate to where a vaccine center is,” said Jeff Flaks, Hartford HealthCare CEO and president Jeff Flaks, at a news conference at the casino Monday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It's also a win, win for the casino, who hopes those vaccinated feel safer visiting their game floors too.

“The more the community is vaccinated, the more people are comfortable going out,” said Jason Guyot, Interim CEO and SVP of Resort Operations.

Organizers expected 130 people would receive vaccinations Monday as part of a trial run, and then staff plan to vaccinate 800 to 1,000 people daily.

Appointments at Foxwoods are already booked for the week.

Flaks said with more federal supply, they’d easily be able to give out more shots.

In the meantime, he and his staff say keep checking online for appointment openings as they strategically distribute the shots they receive to their more than 20 vaccination locations.

You have to be a Connecticut resident and be eligible for the vaccine based on the governor’s guidelines.

Monday, two COVID-19 survivors were elated to get the shot.

They say they don’t want anyone to experience what they went through while sick.

“Please come get this shot. We’ve been through so much as African Americans that we don’t trust no more,” said Kenneth Wilbur of Gales Ferry.

“I went through COVID, I would not want to go through that again,” said Yolanda Negrón of Willimantic.

Hartford HealthCare says you should still receive the vaccine if you’ve already been diagnosed with COVID-19 or know you have tested positive for antibodies.