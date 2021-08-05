Middlesex Health Announces Vaccine Mandate For Employees

Middlesex Health is now requiring all of their health system employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, hospital officials announced Thursday.

All medical staff, volunteers, students and contractors must be fully vaccinated by November 1, according to a press release.

“As an organization, we believe this is the right thing to do,” said Middlesex Health President and CEO Vincent G. Capece, Jr.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and the decision to mandate vaccinations was made with the health and safety of our patients, staff and visitors in mind," he continued.

This announcement comes shortly after Middlesex Health's plans to limit visitors due to the recent rise in coronavirus cases in the state.

Yale-New Haven Health, Hartford HealthCare, St. Francis Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital all recently announced the requirement of a vaccine for employees this summer as well.