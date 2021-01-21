More COVID-19 Vaccination Sites Open on the Shoreline

Yale New Haven Health opened six COVID-19 vaccination sites on Thursday for people 75 and older who qualify under the state’s Phase 1B.

Northeast Medical Group (NEMG), 4A Devine Street, North Haven

NEMG, 112 Quarry Road, Trumbull

NEMG, 501 Kings Highway East, #204, Fairfield

NEMG, 500 West Putnam Avenue, Greenwich

NEMG, 633 Middlesex Avenue, Old Saybrook

NEMG, 194 Howard Street, New London

Several people who were being vaccinated at the North Haven site spoke with NBC Connecticut about their experience.

“I’m very happy to have gotten it, very happy. It certainly did not hurt,” said Mary Cobb, of Milford.

She went on to say that she feels privileged for Connecticut to include those 75 and older in one of the first groups to receive the vaccine.

“I’m just very happy it’s over with, relieved,” she said.

While Thomas Paulson, of Hamden, said he feels “relieved” and Minal Dalal, of Bethany, said it was “good, exciting.”

The last 10 months of the pandemic have been difficult for the older population of people.

“I have seven grandchildren. I really want to hug them and it’s been tough and I teach, so I feel a little better,” said Lyn Caliendo of East Haven.

Anyone over the age of 75 can sign up on Yale New Haven Health’s website.

On Friday, January 22 these two vaccine sites will open:

Yale West Campus, 100 West Campus Drive, Bldg. 410, Orange

The Lanman Center at Yale University, 74 Ashman St., Lot 78, New Haven

On Monday, January 25 three more will open:

Floyd Little Field House, 480 Sherman Parkway, New Haven

Parsons Center, 70 West River Street, Milford

The Brunswick School, 1252 King Street, Samson Field House, Greenwich

The last planned site to open will be on Wednesday, January 27:

Mitchell College, De Biasi Drive, New London

Having the option to vaccinate those 75 and older has also been a relief for family members like Dr. Ami Acharya. She is a physician and has worked during the pandemic.

On Thursday she drove her mom to get her vaccine.

“Oh, I was so excited because she lives with us,” said Dr. Acharya. “I was working the whole time and it was always so nerve-racking thinking about passing something on to her.”

Dr. Tom Balcezak, the chief clinical officer for YNNH, said they’re ready to be a big player in vaccinating people in southern Connecticut. They’ve already vaccinated about 65% of their employees or 22,000 of them.

By the end of Sunday, they’ll have vaccinated more than 6,000 people over the age of 75.

But Dr. Balcezak said the biggest challenge now is waiting to receive more vaccines from the federal government.

“We have the staff, we have the technology, we have the pharmacists, we have the nurses. What we need is the vaccine. As we scale up, we’re going to need somewhere around 10-fold the number of doses we are currently receiving,” Dr. Balcezak said.

Dr. Balcezak also noted that if the goal is to get 80% of the adult population in Connecticut vaccinated in the next five months, 280,000 people per week will need to be vaccinated to get there.