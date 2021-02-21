New Britain Mass Vaccination Site to Open Monday

A mass vaccination site in New Britain will open on Monday.

The Hartford HealthCare vaccine site will be the first of several more large sites to open in the coming weeks.

Monday's site will open at 1 Liberty Square in New Britain.

The site is expected to be open from Monday through March 1.

Connecticut leaders say despite the delays, they do not anticipate any vaccination cancellations.

On Sunday, Hartford HealthCare opened four drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state for patients who need to be tested before an upcoming procedure.

The United States has reached the grim milestone of 500,000 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to NBC News.

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positive rate remains below 3%, according to the latest Department of Public Health numbers released Friday afternoon.