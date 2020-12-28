New Haven to Announce Multi-Phase Plan to Distribute COVID-19 Vaccines

As cities and towns across Connecticut prepare to administer COVID-19 vaccinations, officials in New Haven will hold news conferences on Monday afternoon about plans for a multi-phase rollout.

At 2 p.m., New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker will join City Health Director Maritza Bond, Bysiewicz, New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes and Fire Chief John Alston, Jr. to launch the first phase of a four-part mass COVID-19 immunization campaign in the city.

Bond, Alston and the New Haven Director of Public Health Nursing Jennifer Vazquez will be among the first responders and health care professionals receiving vaccinations at the news conference.

Dr. Darnell Young, a dentist and member of the New Haven Board of Health; and Dr. Tamiko Jackson, a pediatrician and member of the New Haven Board of Education, will also receive vaccinations.

The mayor’s office said the exact COVID-19 vaccination timeline has yet to be determined, but officials anticipate the vaccine will be available to the general public by the end of this summer.

Bond will provide details about where residents can access facts about the vaccines, get their questions answered, and how to make an appointment to be vaccinated when they become eligible.