New Push for COVID-19 Boosters Ahead of Winter Months

This time of year is when doctors usually recommend getting a flu shot, but this year, there is also a push for people to get an updated COVID-19 booster.

It comes as a newly released study found COVID-19 vaccinations have potentially saved hundreds of thousands of lives nationwide.

With COVID-19 vaccinations tailored for Omicron variants now available, public health experts are trying to get the word out including at an event in Hartford last week. But people don't seem to be rushing to get another dose.

Only about 54 percent of people in Connecticut who got their primary series got their first booster, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Even fewer got a second booster.

"If everyone keeps on getting their boosters through the season, we are hoping things go well," said Public Health Deputy Commissioner Heather Aaron.

With authorities expecting another COVID-19 round around Thanksgiving, the updated booster is believed to provide better protection against infection and severe illness compared to previous versions.

A newly released study shows how effective the vaccination can be. The study that was released by the Department of Health and Human Services estimated up to 370,000 deaths nationwide were prevented among just those on Medicare last year. That broke down to 3,500 deaths prevented in Connecticut.

