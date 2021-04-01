Connecticut residents 16-years-old and up are now able to start making appointments for their COVID-19 vaccines this morning.

Residents eligible to get a vaccine are able create an account in the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS). The registration is the first step in process of making a vaccination appointment.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

United Way, which works with the Department of Public Health to manage the Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line, said by 4 p.m. Thursday they had handled 7,400 calls and scheduled 5,500 appointments.

"It's fair to say this has been our busiest day so far of what has been a very busy endeavor," said Lisa Tepper Bates, United Way of Connecticut president and CEO.

Every resident of Connecticut who is 16 years old and up is now eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state was on track to open up COVID-19 vaccine appointments to the final adult age group of Connecticut residents, but he urged people to be patient.

To help in the efforts, Connecticut rolled out new vaccine clinic locations in the state.

"As we prepare to expand vaccine eligibility to the final group of adults on Thursday morning, there is going to be an initial rush of people who attempt to make appointments during the first couple of days, similar to what we experienced when we expanded to other age groups. I urge everyone to please be patient and check back as new appointments are being added every day," Lamont said in a statement yesterday.

How to Get an Appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

By phone: Call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for scheduling at select sites.

Online: Schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System.

Fill out the form to let the Department of Public health know you are interested in creating an account in VAMS. If you are currently eligible to receive the vaccine then you should receive an email from VAMS to complete your registration within 12 hours. Click here to create an account. Check for an email from no-reply@mail.vams.cdc.gov. Click on the link in the email and create your account. You will be prompted to retrieve a code that will be emailed to you. You will need to create a password and store it in a safe place. If you forgot your password, the "forgot password" link on the login page can only be used if you have created a password as part of your VAMS registration. Complete your VAMS registration. The first question that will be asked in VAMS is “Have you already registered as a vaccine recipient with VAMS?” The answer to this question is “No.” Questions with a red asterisk are mandatory. Insurance information does not need to be entered. You will be prompted to share some additional information about yourself. In order for VAMS to recognize your option chosen for race, click on your choice in the box on the left and click the right-pointing arrow to move your choice to the box on the right. Use your zip code to search for clinics near you in VAMS. The system will automatically search for clinics within a 10-mile radius of your zip code, but you may choose up to 100 miles from the dropdown menu, which might provide more clinic locations in your search results. You might need to check multiple clinic locations to find an available appointment. Find a slot that works for you, and book your appointment.

New Pharmacy Locations Part of Connecticut Vaccination Program

The state also announced more than 100 additional pharmacies which will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days.

Lamont revealed dozens of new locations in the state that will soon be offering shots.

Able Care Pharmacy & Med Supply: 15 Palomba Drive, Enfield

Achorn Pharmacy: 289 Post Road East, Westport

Apex Pharmacy & Home Care Center: 2380 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden

Arrow Prescription Center: 263 Farmington Avenue, Farmington

Arrow Prescription Center: 500 Farmington Avenue, Hartford

Beacon Prescriptions: 233 Main Street, New Britain

Beacon Prescriptions: 25 Collins Road, Bristol

Beacon Prescriptions: 543 West Main Street, New Britain

Beacon Prescriptions: 609 North Main Street, Southington

Big Y Pharmacy: 1289 Foxon Road, North Branford

Big Y Pharmacy: 135 West Road, Ellington

Big Y Pharmacy: 224 Salem Turnpike, Norwich

Big Y Pharmacy: 33 Fieldstone Commons, Tolland

Big Y Pharmacy: 355 Hawley Lane, Stratford

Big Y Pharmacy: 504 Winsted Road, Torrington

Big Y Pharmacy: 7 E Hampton Road, Marlborough

Big Y Pharmacy: 70 Wauregan Road, Danielson

Big Y Pharmacy: 81 Stony Hill Road, Bethel

Big Y Pharmacy: 85 Bridge Street, Naugatuck

Big Y Pharmacy: 87 W Stafford Springs Plaza, Stafford Springs

Big Y Pharmacy: 995 Poquonnock Road, Groton

Bissell Health Mart Pharmacy: 23 Governor Street, Ridgefield

Brass City Pharmacy: 558 Chase Avenue, Waterbury

Brass Mill Pharmacy: 1405 East Main Street Unit 3, Waterbury

Bridgeport Pharmacy: 978 East Main Street, Bridgeport

Candlewood Drugs: 11 State Route 37, New Fairfield

Community Health Pharmacy: 210 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven

Danielson Pharmacy: 77 Westcott Road, Danielson

Della Pietra Pharmacy: 792 Highland Avenue, Waterbury

Evine Llc-Valuerx Pharmacy: 54 Tuttle Place, Middletown

Grieb’s Pharmacy: 1021 Post Road, Darien

Hancock Pharmacy: 1020 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport

Hancock Pharmacy: 306 Grand Avenue, New Haven

Hancock Pharmacy: 840 East Main Street, Meriden

Hancock Pharmacy: 95 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia

Health Complex Pharmacy: 55 Deforest Street, Watertown

Higganum Pharmacy: 23 Killingworth Road, Higganum

Main Street Pharmacy: 2117 Boston Avenue, Bridgeport

McQuade’s Pharmacy: 10 Clara Drive, Mystic

Medical Pharmacy: 1213 Main Street, Willimantic

Milford Pharmacy and Home Care: 78 Broad Street, Milford

Naugatuck Pharmacy: 153 Maple Street, Naugatuck

New Britain Pharmacy: 46 Broad Street, New Britain

New Canaan Pharmacy: 44 East Avenue, New Canaan

Norwalk Pharmacy: 250 Westport Avenue, Norwalk

Nutmeg Pharmacy Centerbrook: 33 Main Street, Centerbrook

Nutmeg Pharmacy: 38 Williams F Palmer Road, Moodus

Oxford Pharmacy: 100 Oxford Road, Oxford

Petricones Torrington Pharmacy: 110 East Main Street, Torrington

Pharmscript Holdco & Subsidiaries: 80 Clark Drive, East Berlin

Price Chopper Pharmacy: 121 Farmington Avenue, Bristol

Price Chopper Pharmacy: 251 Kennedy Drive Suite A, Putnam

Price Chopper Pharmacy: 675 Poquonock Avenue, Windsor

Price Chopper Pharmacy: 855 Washington Street, Middletown

Procare: 1492 Highland Avenue Suite 1C, Cheshire

Rite Aid: 1030 Wolcott Street, Waterbury

Rite Aid: 1060 East Main Street, Bridgeport

Rite Aid: 1395 Middletown Avenue, Northford

Rite Aid: 141 Meriden Road, Waterbury

Rite Aid: 1619 Post Road, Fairfield

Rite Aid: 180 Main Street, Cheshire

Rite Aid: 190 East Avenue, Norwalk

Rite Aid: 215 Federal Road, Brookfield

Rite Aid: 2175 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden

Rite Aid: 249 Legion Avenue, New Haven

Rite Aid: 277 Fairfield Avenue, Waterbury

Rite Aid: 280 Branford Road, North Branford

Rite Aid: 289 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel

Rite Aid: 325 Ferry Street, New Haven

Rite Aid: 508 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe

Rite Aid: 56 Rubber Avenue, Naugatuck

Rite Aid: 588 Main Street, East Haven

Rite Aid: 605 North Colony Road, Wallingford

Rite Aid: 645 Foxon Road, East Haven

Rite Aid: 744 Wolcott Road, Wolcott

Rite Aid: 85 Middletown Avenue, North Haven

Rite Aid: 922 South Main Street, Cheshire

Rockville Pharmacy: 42 Windsor Avenue, Vernon

Rotary Drug: 1030 Barnum Avenue, Stratford

Seybridge Pharmacy Jewelry & Gifts: 37 New Haven Road, Seymour

Shop Rite: 1990 West Main Street, Stamford

Shop Rite: 200 Shippan Avenue, Stamford

Shop Rite: 2100 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden

Shop Rite: 214 Spencer Street, Manchester

Shop Rite: 250 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford

Shop Rite: 259 Bull Hill Lane, Orange

Shop Rite: 266 East Main Street, Clinton

Shop Rite: 35 Talcottville Road, Vernon

Shop Rite: 360 Connecticut Avenue, Norwalk

Shop Rite: 45 Shunpike Road, Cromwell

Shop Rite: 745 Foxon Road, East Haven

Shop Rite: 775 Main Street South, Southbury

Shop Rite: 875 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton

Shop Rite: 935 Boston Post Road, Milford

Slavins Hancock Pharmacy: 922 Washington Boulevard, Stamford

Stolls Pharmacy: 185 Grove Street, Waterbury

The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy: 535 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook

The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy: 774 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

The Medicine Shoppe: 79 East Street, Vernon Rockville

The Rose City Pharmacy: 3 N 2nd Avenue, Taftville

Visels Pharmacy: 714 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven

Wallingford (Berlin): 8 Fairfield Boulevard, Wallingford

Westown Pharmacy: 455 Hartford Road, Manchester

Woodbury Drug: 682 Main Street South, Woodbury

“We’ve been getting calls ever since the shots started but specifically today after the governor’s announcement was made we received several calls asking about it,” said Andrew DaSilva, the pharmacy manager at The Medicine Shoppe in Vernon. “We’ve been patiently waiting for our chance to jump in as well and serve our community.”

CVS, Walgreens, and Stop & Shop all opened their vaccination portals to the new eligibility group at midnight.

Residents age 16 and older are also able to register through Hartford Healthcare, Yale New Haven Health, Trinity Health of New England, UCONN Health, Middlesex Health, and Stamford Health.

Providers With Their Own Vaccine Sign-Ups

Find a Location Near You

You can find a location near you here.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.