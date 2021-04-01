Connecticut residents 16-years-old and up are now able to start making appointments for their COVID-19 vaccines this morning.
Residents eligible to get a vaccine are able create an account in the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS). The registration is the first step in process of making a vaccination appointment.
United Way, which works with the Department of Public Health to manage the Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line, said by 4 p.m. Thursday they had handled 7,400 calls and scheduled 5,500 appointments.
"It's fair to say this has been our busiest day so far of what has been a very busy endeavor," said Lisa Tepper Bates, United Way of Connecticut president and CEO.
In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state was on track to open up COVID-19 vaccine appointments to the final adult age group of Connecticut residents, but he urged people to be patient.
To help in the efforts, Connecticut rolled out new vaccine clinic locations in the state.
"As we prepare to expand vaccine eligibility to the final group of adults on Thursday morning, there is going to be an initial rush of people who attempt to make appointments during the first couple of days, similar to what we experienced when we expanded to other age groups. I urge everyone to please be patient and check back as new appointments are being added every day," Lamont said in a statement yesterday.
How to Get an Appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut
By phone: Call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for scheduling at select sites.
Online: Schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System.
- Fill out the form to let the Department of Public health know you are interested in creating an account in VAMS. If you are currently eligible to receive the vaccine then you should receive an email from VAMS to complete your registration within 12 hours. Click here to create an account.
- Check for an email from no-reply@mail.vams.cdc.gov. Click on the link in the email and create your account. You will be prompted to retrieve a code that will be emailed to you. You will need to create a password and store it in a safe place.
- If you forgot your password, the "forgot password" link on the login page can only be used if you have created a password as part of your VAMS registration.
- Complete your VAMS registration.
- The first question that will be asked in VAMS is “Have you already registered as a vaccine recipient with VAMS?” The answer to this question is “No.”
- Questions with a red asterisk are mandatory.
- Insurance information does not need to be entered.
- You will be prompted to share some additional information about yourself.
- In order for VAMS to recognize your option chosen for race, click on your choice in the box on the left and click the right-pointing arrow to move your choice to the box on the right.
- Use your zip code to search for clinics near you in VAMS.
- The system will automatically search for clinics within a 10-mile radius of your zip code, but you may choose up to 100 miles from the dropdown menu, which might provide more clinic locations in your search results.
- You might need to check multiple clinic locations to find an available appointment. Find a slot that works for you, and book your appointment.
New Pharmacy Locations Part of Connecticut Vaccination Program
The state also announced more than 100 additional pharmacies which will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days.
Lamont revealed dozens of new locations in the state that will soon be offering shots.
- Able Care Pharmacy & Med Supply: 15 Palomba Drive, Enfield
- Achorn Pharmacy: 289 Post Road East, Westport
- Apex Pharmacy & Home Care Center: 2380 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden
- Arrow Prescription Center: 263 Farmington Avenue, Farmington
- Arrow Prescription Center: 500 Farmington Avenue, Hartford
- Beacon Prescriptions: 233 Main Street, New Britain
- Beacon Prescriptions: 25 Collins Road, Bristol
- Beacon Prescriptions: 543 West Main Street, New Britain
- Beacon Prescriptions: 609 North Main Street, Southington
- Big Y Pharmacy: 1289 Foxon Road, North Branford
- Big Y Pharmacy: 135 West Road, Ellington
- Big Y Pharmacy: 224 Salem Turnpike, Norwich
- Big Y Pharmacy: 33 Fieldstone Commons, Tolland
- Big Y Pharmacy: 355 Hawley Lane, Stratford
- Big Y Pharmacy: 504 Winsted Road, Torrington
- Big Y Pharmacy: 7 E Hampton Road, Marlborough
- Big Y Pharmacy: 70 Wauregan Road, Danielson
- Big Y Pharmacy: 81 Stony Hill Road, Bethel
- Big Y Pharmacy: 85 Bridge Street, Naugatuck
- Big Y Pharmacy: 87 W Stafford Springs Plaza, Stafford Springs
- Big Y Pharmacy: 995 Poquonnock Road, Groton
- Bissell Health Mart Pharmacy: 23 Governor Street, Ridgefield
- Brass City Pharmacy: 558 Chase Avenue, Waterbury
- Brass Mill Pharmacy: 1405 East Main Street Unit 3, Waterbury
- Bridgeport Pharmacy: 978 East Main Street, Bridgeport
- Candlewood Drugs: 11 State Route 37, New Fairfield
- Community Health Pharmacy: 210 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven
- Danielson Pharmacy: 77 Westcott Road, Danielson
- Della Pietra Pharmacy: 792 Highland Avenue, Waterbury
- Evine Llc-Valuerx Pharmacy: 54 Tuttle Place, Middletown
- Grieb’s Pharmacy: 1021 Post Road, Darien
- Hancock Pharmacy: 1020 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport
- Hancock Pharmacy: 306 Grand Avenue, New Haven
- Hancock Pharmacy: 840 East Main Street, Meriden
- Hancock Pharmacy: 95 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia
- Health Complex Pharmacy: 55 Deforest Street, Watertown
- Higganum Pharmacy: 23 Killingworth Road, Higganum
- Main Street Pharmacy: 2117 Boston Avenue, Bridgeport
- McQuade’s Pharmacy: 10 Clara Drive, Mystic
- Medical Pharmacy: 1213 Main Street, Willimantic
- Milford Pharmacy and Home Care: 78 Broad Street, Milford
- Naugatuck Pharmacy: 153 Maple Street, Naugatuck
- New Britain Pharmacy: 46 Broad Street, New Britain
- New Canaan Pharmacy: 44 East Avenue, New Canaan
- Norwalk Pharmacy: 250 Westport Avenue, Norwalk
- Nutmeg Pharmacy Centerbrook: 33 Main Street, Centerbrook
- Nutmeg Pharmacy: 38 Williams F Palmer Road, Moodus
- Oxford Pharmacy: 100 Oxford Road, Oxford
- Petricones Torrington Pharmacy: 110 East Main Street, Torrington
- Pharmscript Holdco & Subsidiaries: 80 Clark Drive, East Berlin
- Price Chopper Pharmacy: 121 Farmington Avenue, Bristol
- Price Chopper Pharmacy: 251 Kennedy Drive Suite A, Putnam
- Price Chopper Pharmacy: 675 Poquonock Avenue, Windsor
- Price Chopper Pharmacy: 855 Washington Street, Middletown
- Procare: 1492 Highland Avenue Suite 1C, Cheshire
- Rite Aid: 1030 Wolcott Street, Waterbury
- Rite Aid: 1060 East Main Street, Bridgeport
- Rite Aid: 1395 Middletown Avenue, Northford
- Rite Aid: 141 Meriden Road, Waterbury
- Rite Aid: 1619 Post Road, Fairfield
- Rite Aid: 180 Main Street, Cheshire
- Rite Aid: 190 East Avenue, Norwalk
- Rite Aid: 215 Federal Road, Brookfield
- Rite Aid: 2175 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden
- Rite Aid: 249 Legion Avenue, New Haven
- Rite Aid: 277 Fairfield Avenue, Waterbury
- Rite Aid: 280 Branford Road, North Branford
- Rite Aid: 289 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel
- Rite Aid: 325 Ferry Street, New Haven
- Rite Aid: 508 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe
- Rite Aid: 56 Rubber Avenue, Naugatuck
- Rite Aid: 588 Main Street, East Haven
- Rite Aid: 605 North Colony Road, Wallingford
- Rite Aid: 645 Foxon Road, East Haven
- Rite Aid: 744 Wolcott Road, Wolcott
- Rite Aid: 85 Middletown Avenue, North Haven
- Rite Aid: 922 South Main Street, Cheshire
- Rockville Pharmacy: 42 Windsor Avenue, Vernon
- Rotary Drug: 1030 Barnum Avenue, Stratford
- Seybridge Pharmacy Jewelry & Gifts: 37 New Haven Road, Seymour
- Shop Rite: 1990 West Main Street, Stamford
- Shop Rite: 200 Shippan Avenue, Stamford
- Shop Rite: 2100 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden
- Shop Rite: 214 Spencer Street, Manchester
- Shop Rite: 250 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford
- Shop Rite: 259 Bull Hill Lane, Orange
- Shop Rite: 266 East Main Street, Clinton
- Shop Rite: 35 Talcottville Road, Vernon
- Shop Rite: 360 Connecticut Avenue, Norwalk
- Shop Rite: 45 Shunpike Road, Cromwell
- Shop Rite: 745 Foxon Road, East Haven
- Shop Rite: 775 Main Street South, Southbury
- Shop Rite: 875 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton
- Shop Rite: 935 Boston Post Road, Milford
- Slavins Hancock Pharmacy: 922 Washington Boulevard, Stamford
- Stolls Pharmacy: 185 Grove Street, Waterbury
- The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy: 535 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook
- The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy: 774 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
- The Medicine Shoppe: 79 East Street, Vernon Rockville
- The Rose City Pharmacy: 3 N 2nd Avenue, Taftville
- Visels Pharmacy: 714 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven
- Wallingford (Berlin): 8 Fairfield Boulevard, Wallingford
- Westown Pharmacy: 455 Hartford Road, Manchester
- Woodbury Drug: 682 Main Street South, Woodbury
“We’ve been getting calls ever since the shots started but specifically today after the governor’s announcement was made we received several calls asking about it,” said Andrew DaSilva, the pharmacy manager at The Medicine Shoppe in Vernon. “We’ve been patiently waiting for our chance to jump in as well and serve our community.”
CVS, Walgreens, and Stop & Shop all opened their vaccination portals to the new eligibility group at midnight.
Residents age 16 and older are also able to register through Hartford Healthcare, Yale New Haven Health, Trinity Health of New England, UCONN Health, Middlesex Health, and Stamford Health.
Providers With Their Own Vaccine Sign-Ups
- CVS Pharmacy
- Ansonia
- Bethel
- Bloomfield
- Bridgeport
- Bristol
- Burlington
- Clinton
- Colchester
- Cos Cob
- Coventry
- Danbury
- Darien
- Dayville
- East Hartford
- East Haven
- East Lyme
- Enfield
- Fairfield
- Gales Ferry
- Glastonbury
- Guilford
- Hamden
- Hartford
- Kensington
- Lisbon
- Litchfield
- Manchester
- Meriden
- Milford
- Monroe
- Naugatuck
- New Britain
- New Canaan
- New Haven
- New London
- Newington
- Niantic
- Norwalk
- Oakville
- Old Greenwich
- Plainville
- Prospect
- Putnam
- Ridgefield
- Riverside
- Shelton
- Southington
- Stafford Springs
- Stamford
- Storrs Mansfield
- Stratford
- Terryville
- Trumbull
- Uncasville
- Waterbury
- Waterford
- West Hartford
- West Haven
- Willimantic
- Windsor Locks
- Winsted
- Hartford Healthcare
- Middlesex Health
- UCONN Health
- Stamford Health
- Walgreens: Access the scheduler here
- Walmart. Click here to schedule your vaccine
- Yale New Haven Health
Find a Location Near You
You can find a location near you here.
