Program at Quinnipiac Aims to Tackle Vaccine Hesitancy Among Young Adults

Quinnipiac is spearheading an effort to get college-aged people to get a Covid-19 vaccine.

The Connecticut Public Health College Corps program, which is a joint collaboration between the university and the state Department of Public Health, aims to address vaccine hesitancy among those ages 18 to 24, and offers Connecticut college students a chance to earn up to $550 a week.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"We are so happy to be partnering with the Department of Public Health to create the Connecticut Public Health College Corps, whereby we are seeking to recruit 150 college students from across the state of Connecticut. We can help educate them and mobilize them as interns in our community-based organizations, in the areas of highest need. Our interns can help with communication and outreach on the availability, safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccinations," Janelle Chiasera, dean of Quinnipiac University's School of Health Sciences said.

The program is open to any Connecticut college students and does not require a specific background or education. Students will be deployed to communities where vaccination rates in that age range are lower to work with those who may be hesitant, understand their concerns and make sure all questions are answered.

"You have to meet people where they are and you really have to engage in thoughtful conversations around what the hesitation is, if there is a hesitation and have open, respectful conversations with people. There are some people who are on the fence and just really truly need their questions answered. We are hopeful, through this corps, that we are there to provide those answers to people who might be on the fence," Chiasera said.

The goal, Chiasera said, is peer-to-peer mentorship and guidance.

This program is based off the success of the Connecticut College Corps at Fairfield University, which has seen over 1,000 applicants for 400 spots.

Those interested in the Public Health College can click here to view and submit an application. Submissions are due by Friday, July 9.