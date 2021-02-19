Saint Francis Hospital Opens 2 COVID-19 Vaccination Sites in Hartford

Saint Francis Hospital has opened two new neighborhood COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Hartford, which are open to people based on the state’s guidelines for vaccine eligibility.

The first and largest of the new clinics is at Parker Memorial Community Center at 2621 Main St. It is open from 8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m., Monday through Friday and is only for people with appointments.

The mass vaccination clinic opened on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and can vaccinate more than 640 people per day, depending on how much vaccine is available, according to Trinity Health of New England.

Initially, it will be available for 240 vaccinations daily per day, but more appointments will be added in the coming weeks.

Another clinic is open at the South End Wellness Center at 830 Maple Ave.

The clinic, which also opened Wednesday, Feb. 17, is also by appointment only. It is open from 8:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Trinity Health Of New England said it is preparing to open more vaccination clinics in the greater Hartford region.

“We, at Trinity Health Of New England, have a responsibility bring the COVID-19 vaccine into local neighborhoods to ensure easy access to the COVID-19 vaccine and are doing so through our expanded network of vaccine clinics,” Reggy Eadie, president and CEO of Trinity Health Of New England, said in a statement.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said the city is working to make it as easy as possible for residents to get the vaccine and neighborhood clinics are a vital part of that effort.

“Lowering the barriers to getting the vaccine to the greatest extent possible is the only way we’re going to reach everyone in our community – and we need to reach everyone,” Bronin said in a statement.

How to Make a COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment

Appointments can be made by visiting TrinityHealthOfNE.org/Appointment.

If you do not have online access, you can call the state’s 2-1-1 hotline for information and help to schedule an appointment.

People with appointments are asked to arrive at the clinic alone if possible. For anyone who requires assistance, one companion per patient is permitted.

Who Can Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

Note: To get a vaccine in Connecticut, you must either live or work in the state. If you typically visit a provider here but do not live or work in Connecticut, you are not eligible and must get vaccinated in your home state.