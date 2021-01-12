State Gears Up to Vaccinate Those 75 and Older

There is relief for many older people in Connecticut as some of those age 75 and over are already getting their COVID-19 vaccine.

It comes after Governor Ned Lamont on Monday announced the beginning of the rollout of the state’s second phase of vaccinations.

“The website is up and running,” said Dr. David Banach, UConn Health hospital epidemiologist.

UConn Health and other health care facilities around the state are gearing up to vaccinate people age 75 and older.

“I think it’s going to be pretty critical in protecting our most vulnerable individuals,” said Banach.

Some places have already started giving out shots to the 270,000 people in that group if spots are available.

There is relief for many older people in Connecticut as some of those age 75 and over are already getting their COVID-19 vaccine.

Generally speaking people can start registering in advance for appointments that begin on Monday.

“We know there's so much demand out there for the vaccine right now, which is great,” said Josh Geballe, state’s chief operating officer.

Geballe said eligible people will be able to sign up through the state online or on the phone, as well as directly with some facilities.

About 100 places around the state right now offer vaccinations from hospitals to federally qualified health centers to local health departments.

“Important reminder that we are right now limited by how many doses we're getting into the state in total. So people are going to need to be a little patient. As soon as we get more doses brought into the state will be ready to get them out to people quickly,” said Geballe.

There are plans to partner with groups to make sure homebound people are vaccinated too.

Also, vaccination sites should expand in the coming weeks as Walgreens' and CVS' work at nursing homes winds down.

“Then you'll start to see opportunities for slots at the retail pharmacy locations as well in the probably middle of February,” said Geballe.

The state plans to release information about its phone and online registration on Thursday.

Some places including UConn Health and Hartford HealthCare already allow you to schedule a shot on their websites.