CT Urges Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines Providers to Be Prepared to Administer to Children 12 and Up

The FDA could authorize the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children between 12 and  15 this week and the state Department of Health is urging providers to be ready.

On Monday, the state Department of Health reached out to COVID-19 Vaccine Providers, urging those that administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to be prepared to update their schedulers, websites, and literature to indicate that people individuals 12 and older are eligible for the vaccine when the Emergency Use Authorization is amended.

The department of health expects to be able to begin on Thursday morning following Wednesday’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting.

The department is encouraging as many providers as possible to prepare to hold Pfizer clinics, including this upcoming weekend when people in this age group and parents can attend clinics.

