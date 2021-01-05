State Vaccine Advisory Committee to Meet Today, Decide Who Will Be Vaccinated Next

The state is ramping up the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process and today, the state's Vaccine Advisory Committee is set to meet to decide who should be part of the next phase of the rollout.

The big question is who will be next?

So far, health care workers, people who live in long-term care facilities and first responders have been prioritized.

By the end of the week, state leaders expect all nursing homes to at least have had the option to get their first dose.

Some health care workers across the state are beginning to get their second doses.

Connecticut has received 167,000 doses so far, and as of now, less than half of them have been administered.

Hartford HealthCare began administering the second doses of the COVID vaccine to health care workers who are a part of Phase 1A in Connecticut.

The state has been told to expect a weekly allocation of 50,000 first doses with second doses coming in addition to that.

After the vaccine subcommittee decides who this next group of people will be to receive the vaccine, Governor Ned Lamont said it will be handled differently from other states.

There won't be a supply and demand disconnect here. They will make sure that if a vaccine won't be used by the end of the day, it will be sent to a different hospital where it will get used.

Also, people won't have to wait in long lines like we have been seeing in other states.

"We're going to do this online, and if you don't have online, make a phone reservation, make sure the right people are getting the vaccine at the time that they've scheduled," Lamont said.

Once you're eligible, you'll be able to receive the vaccine at your local pharmacy.