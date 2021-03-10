Target Announces Plans to Partner With CVS Pharmacy to Make COVID-19 Vaccine Available in its Stores

Target announced plans on Wednesday to make the COVID-19 vaccine available more than 600 of its stores across 17 states, including Connecticut.

Target is partnering with CVS Pharmacy, who will administer the vaccine in its in-store pharmacy locations.

Fitting rooms will be made available to CVS at select stores for the vaccine appointments, the company said.

"Target's looking forward to providing even more support in the coming months. That'll mean continuing to work with CVS to offer vaccines to guests and team members within stores," a statement on Target's website said.

Interested and eligible customers should visit CVS.com to check eligibility and schedule an appointment. As of Wednesday morning, CVS' website was showing all its vaccine locations in Connecticut as "Fully Booked."

For more on scheduling a vaccine appointment at locations across Connecticut, click here.