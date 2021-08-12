The Bushnell to Require Guests to Show Proof of COVID Vaccination or Negative Test

The Bushnell in Hartford is requiring guests over the age of 12 to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine to attend shows. Those who cannot be vaccinated will need to show a negative coronavirus test.

The city of Hartford has issued an indoor mask mandate and masks will be required in the Bushnell, regardless of vaccination status, except when eating or drinking in designated areas.

The Bushnell announced Thursday that until Oct. 31, patrons will need to be fully vaccinated with a vaccine authorized by the FDA or WHO authorized vaccine.

In addition to having a ticket, guests will have to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination and identification.

You will need to show proof of vaccination directly from the healthcare provider who administered the vaccination. It can be a physical copy or on a smartphone.

Guests who are 18 and up will also need to show identification, such as a driver’s license or passport, and those under 18 can use a government-issued photo ID or school photo ID.

Patrons under 12 have to be accompanied by an adult who meets the Bushnell’s requirements.

Exceptions will be made for patrons under the age of 12 who are by accompanied by an adult who meets the vaccination requirements and patrons who need “reasonable accommodations due to a medical exception or a sincerely held religious belief,” according to the Bushnell’s website.

Patrons who are not able to be vaccinated will need to provide a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within six hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time.

Masks will be required at all times inside The Bushell, except when guests are eating or drinking in designated areas.

If a patron does not have an acceptable mask, one will be provided.