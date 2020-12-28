Foxwoods Starts COVID Vaccine Distribution

Leaders of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation announced they began distributing the COVID vaccine on Monday.

They say tribe firefighters were the first to receive the Moderna vaccine.

The tribal nation said they are focused on vaccinating the entire employee population, beginning with first responders and those who are most at risk.

Vaccinations will continue to be distributed with the police department, tribal elders, tribal council, tribal community and Foxwoods Resort Casino team members in the coming weeks and months.

“It is a historic - and hopeful - time for us as a tribal nation,” said. Dr. Setu Vora, chief medical officer of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. “We know there is a lot of work ahead of us, and we have to earn and maintain trust in science and the vaccine."

“It has been a collaborative effort between our exceptional health team at Mashantucket and the Department of Public Health for testing, tracing, and now for vaccines. In addition to our swift response at the beginning of this pandemic and incredibly strict protocols throughout, this is another step in making sure we do our part to keep our community and broader region safe," said Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation Chairman Rodney Butler.

The tribe said it continues to see positive feedback and adherence on its safety measures, including temperature checks, mandatory face masks, plexiglass installations and 24/7 sanitization of the property, they said.