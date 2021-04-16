Uber to Provide 3,000 Free Rides for COVID Vaccines in CT

To help Connecticut residents get a COVID-19 vaccine, Uber is going to be providing 3,000 free rides to bring eligible people in the state to their appointments.

United Way of Connecticut, Community Health Center, Inc., and Uber on Friday announced the partnership.

They said Uber has pledged to provide 30,000 free rides to support residents with limited access to transportation in getting to vaccine appointments.

People 16 years old and up who live, study or work in Connecticut are currently eligible for a coronavirus vaccine.

The donation is a combination of promotional codes, which can be entered directly into the Uber app, and ride service through Uber Health, a scheduling platform that will allow United Way contact specialists to arrange rides for people who do not have access to the Uber app. This can be used to travel to and from appointments scheduled at COVID-19 vaccine sites across the state.

Connecticut residents who need transportation will be connected to the free rides through the COVID Vaccine Appointment Assist Line, which will provide callers who are Uber users with a promotional code to enter into their Uber app. The promotional code is good for up to four trips -- two round trips -- to and from vaccine sites. Trained staff will provide additional assistance through Uber Health to callers who do not have the Uber app.

“These Uber rides act as another tool in our Connecticut toolbox to maximize vaccine access to tens of thousands of Connecticut residents,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “This resource and partnership will allow so many of our neighbors to get their shot without worrying how they will get to and from the vaccination site. I want to thank Uber and our Connecticut partners for forging this commitment.”

Connecticut’s COVID Vaccine Appointment Assist Line is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 877-918-2224.