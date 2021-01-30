UConn Health Cancels First Dose COVID-19 Vaccinations Scheduled for Next Week Due to Shortage

UConn Health has canceled all first dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments that were scheduled for this upcoming week due to a shortage in the vaccines.

Officials said there are shortages of the vaccine at the federal and state level and their currently weekly vaccine allocation is being lowered.

All first dose appointments that were scheduled at UConn Health for Monday, February 1 through Monday, February 8, have been canceled.

According to UConn Health, decisions will be made next week about if additional appointments beyond February 8 will need to be canceled.

UConn Health will not be accepting any new first dose appointments by phone or online.

Officials said anyone with a second dose appointment during that timeframe should proceed as scheduled unless they are contacted by the COVID-19 Vaccine Program staff.

Those who are currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine include:

Phase 1a: Individuals serving in health care settings who are at risk of direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials.

Phase 1b: Individuals 75 years old or older.

Anyone with any questions should email UConn Health here.