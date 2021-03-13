fair haven neighborhood

Volunteers Work to Vaccinate Fair Haven Neighborhood

Hundreds of volunteers are going out into the streets of New Haven for the 'Vaccinate Fair Haven!' campaign.

A coalition of community-based organizations, social justice groups, advocates, medical providers and volunteers launched a door-to-door campaign aimed at getting all of Fair Haven vaccinated against COVID-19.

The goal is to schedule more than 17,000 residents for their vaccine right at their doorstep.

“When it comes to community of colors I want be really clear, Connecticut has failed,” said Kica Matos, one of the community leaders spearheading the effort.

The event opened in front of Fair Haven Community Health Care on 374 Grand Street at 11 a.m.

