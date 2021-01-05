Vaccine Distribution Plan 1B Still Being Defined

Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine rollout could begin by month’s end, according to the governor’s COVID-19 advisory group.

The allocation subcommittee met Tuesday to discuss a proposed plan. Conversation revolved around who will be eligible and how the plans will be implemented.

Phase 1A, unveiled last month, includes healthcare personnel, long-term care facility residents and medical first responders. Acting Department of Health Commissioner Diedre Gifford says once the demand of phase 1A diminishes, 1B will begin.

“We are monitoring every single day how many doses are out on the street and how many we’ve administered,” said Gifford.

The proposed 1B plan discussed Tuesday would include individuals 75 and older and frontline essential workers. There was also discussion of adding residents and workers of congregate facilities, along with the possibility of adding public safety, sanitation and food service workers.

While subcategories are still being defined, there was also lengthy discussion of equity.

“I am concerned that when we look at the list of essential workers in the 1B, that the percentage of Black individuals is really low,” said Dr. Marwan Haddad, medical director of the Center for Key Populations at Community Health Center.

Several subcommittee members drew attention to the disproportionate rate at which COVID-19 has impacted people of color. Upon laying out its plan for the vaccinations’ next rollout, they say equity needs to be a priority.

“These are the people that are dying in Connecticut, so shame on us if we don’t consider this,” said Dr. Reginald Eadie, president and CEO of Trinity Healthcare of New England.

According to the subcommittee, the state has received roughly 170,000 first doses and is expecting to get another 44,000 this week.

The governor’s office says as of Monday approximately 75,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered around the state so far.