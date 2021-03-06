Vernon Adds Free Medical Consultations to COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

The Town of Vernon is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday and is also adding a health and wellness component with free medical consultations to the event.

The vaccination clinic is taking place at the Vernon Senior Center on Bolton Road.

According to town officials, a licensed health care provider will be available for all vaccine recipients for personal health consultations.

Vernon's mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic is expanding its capacity to get more shots into arms. It's the latest effort by state and local health leaders to get closer to herd immunity.

Officials said information about chronic disease prevention and health and wellness will also be available. Those topics include diabetes, kidney disease, heart disease and Alzheimer's disease.

The services will be offered in the waiting area, where anyone who receives the vaccine is observed for about 15 minutes after getting the shot.

The first residents in Connecticut to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine got vaccinated on Wednesday.

On Saturday morning, anyone who received their first vaccinations on February 6, will receive their second doses of the Moderna vaccine. In the afternoon, residents will receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

All vaccinations are by appointment only and town officials said no walk-ups will be accepted. The clinic is scheduled to end at 4 p.m.