Vernon to Host “You Choose” COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics This Week

The Town of Vernon is hosting what town officials are calling "You Choose" COVID-19 clinics this week where participants can pick which vaccine they'd like to receive.

The first "You Choose" COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being held Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in front of the Vernon Town Hall on Park Place, officials said.

While there, participants will be able to choose which of the three available COVID-19 vaccines they would like to receive. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available.

The second "You Choose" clinic is being held on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Red Roof Inn on Hartford Turnpike.

Both clinics are walk-up and no appointment is needed.

Clinics are also being held at the Vernon Senior Center and walk-ins are welcome. Officials said typically, only one vaccine is available at the senior center clinics.

