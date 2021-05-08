Volunteers Go Door-to-Door to Encourage New Haven Residents to Get Vaccinated

Community leaders and volunteers went door to door, urging people to get their COVID-19 shot in New Haven.

As the demand for vaccinations has slowed down across the country, organizers offered on-the-spot access to three vaccine clinics in the city.

Saturday's effort were focused on the Newhallville and Dixwell neighborhoods.

"Most of the positivity cases in the city currently are 25-49 year olds so we really want to make sure our younger population do not wait, protect yourselves so you can protect others," said Maritza Bond, New Haven's director of public health.

Bond said the city has reached about 42% vaccinations.