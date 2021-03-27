Eligible Residents Can Get COVID-19 Vaccine in Plainfield With No Appointment

If you're eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, you can get one in Plainfield with no appointment needed today.

Day Kimball Healthcare says if you're eligible and want to get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, you can go to Plainfield High School to get one today.

No appointment is needed for the vaccine. Walk-in appointments are being accepted at the clinic now through 3:30 p.m.

You're urged to bring a form of ID and an insurance card. Anyone who attends must wear a face mask.

Who Can Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

The state started the vaccine rollout in mid-December by vaccinating healthcare personnel, long-term care facility residents and medical first responders.

As of mid-January, Connecticut residents 75 and older have been able to sign up for an appointment and get a vaccine.

Connecticut residents 55 and older can sign up and get an appointment.

Pre-K-12 Teachers, paraprofessionals, custodial staff, food service providers, school bus drivers and childcare providers as well as in-school administrative staff. This group does not include individuals who are not required to work on-site in a school. Note: Pre-K-12 school staff and teachers, and professional child care providers will be eligible for the vaccine.

People 45 to 55

Note:To get a vaccine in Connecticut, you must either live or work in the state. If you typically visit a provider here but do not live or work in Connecticut, you are not eligible and must get vaccinated in your home state.