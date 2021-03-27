Covid-19 Vaccine

Eligible Residents Can Get COVID-19 Vaccine in Plainfield With No Appointment

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you're eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, you can get one in Plainfield with no appointment needed today.

Day Kimball Healthcare says if you're eligible and want to get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, you can go to Plainfield High School to get one today.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No appointment is needed for the vaccine. Walk-in appointments are being accepted at the clinic now through 3:30 p.m.

Local

coronavirus in connecticut 9 mins ago

DPH Urges Conn. Residents to Continue Wearing Masks, Social Distancing

new haven 26 mins ago

Community Health Center Partners With NXTHVN for Pop-Up Vaccine Clinic

You're urged to bring a form of ID and an insurance card. Anyone who attends must wear a face mask.

Who Can Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

Note:To get a vaccine in Connecticut, you must either live or work in the state. If you typically visit a provider here but do not live or work in Connecticut, you are not eligible and must get vaccinated in your home state.

This article tagged under:

Covid-19 VaccinePlainfield
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us